U.S. Can Handle 3% Yields, ECB Crunch, Swedish Rates: Eco Day

U.S. Can Handle 3% Yields, ECB Crunch, Swedish Rates: Eco DayBy
Bloomberg Economics says more room to go before U.S. rate pain
ECB officials are approaching a crucial period of data
Good morning Americas. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Wednesday started:
- Even though the yield on 10-year Treasuries has topped 3 percent, there’s considerable room to run before rising rates materially hurt broader economic prospects, according to Bloomberg Economics
- European officials aren’t letting a first-quarter slowdown undermine their confidence in the economy, but an upcoming round of numbers may test their view that the winter blues will pass
- A Swedish interest rate increase as early as October is in line with the policy path laid out by the central bank, Riksbank’s Cecilia Skingsley said
- A group of leading Spanish economists have announced their intention to boycott panel discussions and events that don’t include at least one woman
- Meanwhile, the Bank of England’s Ben Broadbent has apologized for describing the state of the U.K. economy as “menopausal” in an interview
- Indonesia’s central bank governor is ending his five-year term the same way it started: financial markets are in turmoil, the rupiah is under attack and he has his finger firmly on the interest rate trigger
