U.K. Government to Take Over Stricken Rail Line

Stagecoach Group Plc said the British government is poised to strip it of the unprofitable East Coast rail artery connecting London with Edinburgh and place the route under the control of a state-appointed “operator of last resort.”

Shares of Stagecoach, which has run the line with billionaire Richard Branson’s Virgin Trains, fell as much as 5.8 percent following the Perth, Scotland-based company’s announcement Wednesday. The stock dropped as much as 14 percent on Feb. 6 when the Department for Transport said the current contract would be terminated within a few months.

It’s not clear from the Stagecoach comments whether the 400-mile East Coast Main Line will be nationalized and run by a state-controlled company or placed under the management of private firms. The government said previously it would open up the bidding for a new operator and held out the possibility that Stagecoach might keep the service in a short-term on a not-for-profit basis, something the company said won’t now happen.

“ECML has been negotiating a new direct award franchise with the DfT but we understand that the secretary of state for transport is no longer considering entering into a new franchise with ECML,” Stagecoach said in the release.

The contract’s demise fuels a U.K. debate over privatization that’s intensified since the collapse of engineering contractor Carillion Plc and troubles at outsourcing companies including Capita Plc. While the opposition Labour Party has said it would renationalize the railway, Prime Minister Theresa May’s Conservatives have opposed that strategy.