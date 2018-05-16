Top Growth Risks Clouding Malaysia Outlook With Policy in Flux

A lack of policy clarity in Malaysia following Mahathir Mohamad’s unexpected victory in last week’s election is clouding the outlook for the Southeast Asian economy.

While data on Thursday is set to show strong growth of 5.6 percent in the first quarter, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists, expansion for the rest of the year will depend on a number of policies that Mahathir must still lay out. Key among those are how the government will offset a slump in tax revenue after eliminating the 6 percent goods-and-services tax, plans to reintroduce fuel subsidies, and details on which infrastructure projects will be reviewed.

Malaysia was riding an economic boom before the election, underpinned by strong domestic spending and a rebound in exports. The central bank had projected growth of 5.5 percent to 6 percent for 2018, with economists’ forecasts a little below that at 5.4 percent.

Even with export growth set to ease, Malaysia’s strong growth drivers remain intact. Add to that rising oil prices and a possible boost to consumers from the GST move, fuel subsidies and higher minimum wages, and growth looks like it could be better than initially thought.

Here are the top factors that have a bearing on the growth outlook:

1. Goods-and-Services Tax

The Finance Ministry said on Wednesday the 6 percent GST rate will be set at zero percent from June 1, meeting a pledge made by Mahathir’s coalition on the campaign trail. Oxford Economics has estimated that scrapping the GST and implementing other populist spending measures may give a boost to gross domestic product of 0.2 to 0.4 percentage points. Disgruntled voters had blamed the tax, imposed in 2015, as a reason for their rising living costs, and removing it may help lower prices and ease inflation, supporting strong consumer spending.

2. Budget Deficit

The GST move will leave a hole in the budget, which the government hasn’t said yet how it will fill. The fiscal deficit eased to 3 percent of GDP last year and Oxford Economics sees that widening to an average of 3.3 percent over 2018-19, compared with a baseline estimate of 2.8 percent. In order to keep debt under control and avoid a credit-ratings downgrade, the government will need to cut spending, and if it does that, economic growth may take a hit.

“We are seeing some downside risks to our growth forecast for at least this year,” said Euben Paracuelles, an economist at Nomura Holdings Inc. in Singapore. “The bigger question is really how the revenues that will be gone might be substituted for either spending cuts or something else on the revenue side, that’s not clear at this point.”

3. Infrastructure Projects

Mahathir’s Pakatan Harapan coalition has vowed to review all foreign mega-projects to ensure they were free of corruption, potentially stalling investment and construction. One of those projects could be the East Coast Rail Link, which has an estimated cost of 55 billion ringgit ($13.9 billion) and was slated for completion in 2024.

4. Oil Prices

Malaysia is the only net energy exporter among Asia’s major economies and rising oil prices will benefit the economy. The energy industry contributed to one-fifth of GDP over the past decade and the government earns about 15 percent of its revenue from petroleum-related sources. Oil is trading near $71 a barrel and with geopolitical tensions high, prices are set to remain elevated.