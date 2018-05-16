Telecom Italia Fine Means Worse-Than-Expected Earnings Drop

Telecom Italia SpA saw first-quarter earnings drop more than analysts had forecast over a government fine tied to the influence of its largest shareholder, Vivendi SA.

In the carrier’s first results since U.S. activist investor Elliott Management Corp. took control of its board from Vivendi this month, Telecom Italia said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization fell 4.9 percent to 1.89 billion euros ($2.23 billion). That compares to the 1.97 billion-euro average of four estimates compiled by Bloomberg.

Profit was hit by one-time charges of 95 million euros, mainly linked to a 74.3 million-euro fine for allegedly breaking Italy’s so-called Golden Power rule. Telecom Italia is contesting Italy’s decision last year to exercise the rule over the former monopoly’s assets deemed of national importance -- a move aimed at reducing Vivendi’s influence.

Elliott defeated Vivendi SA after shareholders supported its call to improve corporate governance and push for asset sales and a reintroduced dividend. Elliott, with about 8.9 percent of the stock, says the carrier has suffered under the influence of Vivendi, the biggest shareholder with about 24 percent.

Telecom Italia’s board in a separate statement said that Vivendi is “no longer a party exercising direction and coordination over the company and therefore terminated the previous direction and coordination activity.”

The quarterly results showed strength in Italy, including “impressive” growth in the mobile business, and a recovery of its Brazilian unit, the company said. Domestic revenue rose 1.7 percent to 3.7 billion euros.

Solid Results

“The solid results of the first quarter were driven by positive domestic performance and strong growth in Brazil which confirm we are already leveraging on the progress made with our DigiTIM strategy,” Chief Executive Officer Amos Genish said.

The spat over the board comes as Telecom Italia’s management braces for competition from French discount carrier Iliad SA, whose imminent Italian foray will create a fourth mobile operator with assets it bought from CK Hutchison Holdings Ltd. and Veon Ltd. -- which merged their local units to form Wind Tre.