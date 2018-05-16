Pets-on-Planes Crackdown by Airlines Gets Boost From U.S. Agency

Regulators are making it easier for U.S. airlines to limit the growing number of animals being brought onto flights by passengers saying they are for emotional or psychological support.

The Department of Transportation Wednesday said it won’t take action against airlines if they refuse to let passengers take aboard more than one support animal, demand assurance that a passenger has a disability or requires proof of an animal’s vaccination and training. The agency also will allow airlines to impose “reasonable restrictions” on the movement of emotional-support animals in a plane’s cabin.

The DOT is also seeking public comment on possible new regulations to restrict the use of such animals. Service animals including seeing-eye dogs won’t be restricted under the proposed changes.

The DOT’s actions come as the three largest U.S. carriers have altered their policies on support animals since the start of this year, as a growing number of passengers claimed they needed them for provide emotional support. Those increased numbers also led to at least two incidents in which passengers were injured, including a man who suffered facial wounds from a dog on a Delta Air Lines Inc. flight.