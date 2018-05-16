George Soros Buys Into Tesla Bonds

George Soros and T. Rowe Price were among the most noteworthy movers with regards to Tesla Inc. positions last quarter.

Soros Fund Management LLC reported holding about $35 million in Tesla convertible bonds at the end of March. The position is small and it’s unclear whether this is a bet on the security, or a hedge.

T. Rowe nearly tripled its Tesla shareholding to 15.7 million. The asset manager now owns about 9.2 percent of outstanding stock, behind only Chief Executive Elon Musk and Fidelity owner FMR LLC, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

Two other conspicuous names making moves were hedge funds. Citadel Advisors LLC built most of its 398,890-share position during the quarter, and Renaissance Technologies LLC more than quadrupled its holding to 367,792 shares.

The electric-car maker’s stock dropped 15 percent in the first quarter. On Wednesday, the shares traded down 0.3 percent to $283.20 as of 11:40 a.m. in New York.

— With assistance by Miles Weiss, and Arie Shapira