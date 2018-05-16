Redstone Family Calls CBS Suit ‘Brazen’ Bid to Block Merger

A company owned by billionaire Sumner Redstone and his family says CBS Corp. directors filed a flawed lawsuit seeking to block a merger with Viacom Inc. that amounts to a “brazen attempt’ to deny the Redstones’ rights as shareholders.

Lawyers for National Amusements Inc., which owns a controlling interest in CBS and Viacom, argue that CBS was misinformed and there’s no effort underway to remove directors as alleged in the suit. The Redstone family is upset with a CBS board proposal that would wipe out their voting control over the network.

CBS Chief Executive Officer Leslie Moonves’s attempt “to disenfranchise a controlling stockholder of its voting rights fails on many levels,” lawyers for Shari Redstone, NAI’s president and one of the network’s directors, said in a response filed in court in Delaware to CBS’s suit.

A judge in Delaware will decide later Wednesday whether CBS can block Shari Redstone from interfering with the board’s consideration of a proposal to lessen the Redstone family’s control of the broadcaster. That would allow Moonves to fight off the Redstones’ demands that the network rejoin with Viacom, owner MTV, Comedy Central and Paramount Studios.

Moonves Sets Stage for Final Showdown With Redstone Family

A ruling may shed light on the viability of Moonves’ strategy of seeking to wrest control of the media company from the Redstone family and open it up to other bids.

Representatives of CBS declined to comment.

In the filing, NAI’s lawyers dismissed CBS’s claims that Shari Redstone was preparing to oust CBS directors in an identical way that her father jettisoned Viacom directors who questioned his mental capacities in 2016. “NAI never intended to remove directors or force a merger over CBS’s objections,” according to the filing.

A special committee of Viacom’s board has rejected NAI’s merger proposals, and directors filed suit as a defensive measure to stop Shari Redstone from forcing a Viacom merger on the network under her terms.

CBS’s board is slated to consider a proposal to use a special dividend to chop the Redstones’ voting control of the media company to 17 percent from 79 percent.

“The proposed dividend would violate CBS’s Charter,” the family’s lawyers said in the filing.

The case is CBS Corp. v. National Amusements Inc., No. 2018-0342, Delaware Chancery Court (Wilmington).