Pemex's Trevino Rushes to Put House in Order Before Elections

Petroleos Mexicanos is in a race to get deals and bond sales done before an election that could scuttle efforts to lure international investments into Mexico’s battered oil industry.

Carlos Trevino, the company’s third chief executive officer in about two years, plans to raise $4 billion in debt markets, seal three refinery partnerships and hedge about a third of the company’s production. All that hopefully before a new government takes office in December, following a July 1 vote.

“We have been opportunistic” in issuing bonds to meet liquidity in the market and consider the political risk following Mexico’s elections in July, Trevino, 48, said in an interview. Pemex must consider “what the bond market will think of the outcome of the elections,” he said.

Presidential front-runner Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador has threatened to dial back reforms that have lured oil majors back into Mexico after decades of state monopoly. He said he will freeze fuel prices for three years, review oil contracts that have already been awarded, and could cancel or suspend new oil licensing.

Controlling fuel prices would be “very bad news for Pemex,” Trevino said. “I don’t know what he’s expecting to do and I don’t know how, but it’s going to be very harmful for the public finances of Mexico.”

Bond Sales

The Mexican state oil giant will borrow about $4 billion through bonds and, to a lesser extent, export credit facilities before the end of 2018, Chief Financial Officer David Ruelas said in a subsequent interview. The sales could be in the U.S. or Europe, including one ahead of the vote, Trevino said.

Pemex is also “very close” to signing partnership for units at three of its refineries and expects to make an announcement in late July, Trevino said. It’s also close to sealing a deal with a group led by Mitsui & Co. that will help increase the amount of fuels produced at the flagship Tula refinery by about 40 percent.

Separately, Pemex is seeking to relaunch tenders this year for the Ayin-Batsil and Nobilis-Maximino offshore areas with reduced minimum work commitments after the farm-outs failed to attract interest last year. And it will auction seven onshore blocks in the states of Chiapas, Tabasco and Veracruz in farm-out deals at the end of October.

Pemex’s crude output will reach between 1.96 and 1.97 million barrels a day by the end of 2018, surpassing a previous goal of 1.951 million, said the oil company chief.

Pemex will probably hedge its 2019 crude production at $51 a barrel, Trevino said. The hedge is likely to occur in September or October. It may cover between one-quarter and one-third of the company’s output, Ruelas said. Pemex’s hedge is separate from a Mexican finance ministry program that has been in place almost every year since 2001.