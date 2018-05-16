Novartis Says General Counsel to Retire After Cohen Payments

Novartis AG said its general counsel, Felix Ehrat, will retire next month following revelations of payments the company made to a consulting firm led by U.S. President Donald Trump’s lawyer, Michael Cohen.

Shannon Thyme Klinger, currently the company’s chief ethics, risk and compliance officer, has been appointed general counsel, while Robert Weltevreden was named head of Novartis business services, the Basel, Switzerland-based company said Wednesday in a statement.

Ehrat, who has been in the role and a member of the Executive Committee of Novartis since 2011, has decided to retire from his position in “the context of discussions surrounding Novartis’s former agreement with Essential Consultants,” Cohen’s firm, Novartis said.

“Although the contract was legally in order, it was an error,” Ehrat said in the statement. “As a co-signatory with our former CEO, I take personal responsibility to bring the public debate on this matter to an end.”