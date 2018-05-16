Malaysia Scraps 6% GST Rate to Meet Mahathir's Election Promise

Malaysia scrapped a 6 percent rate on the goods-and-services tax, fulfilling a campaign promise by Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad that helped him win last week’s election.

The GST will be set at zero percent from June 1, the Ministry of Finance said in an emailed statement. All businesses must comply with the ruling, it said.

Mahathir’s coalition had pledged to abolish the tax -- which disgruntled voters blamed for their rising living costs since it was imposed in 2015 -- and replace it with a more modest sales-and-services levy. Economists and credit-ratings companies like Moody’s Investors Service have warned the move would cut government revenue and widen the budget deficit if not offset by revenue raising measures.