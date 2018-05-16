Loonie the Odd One Out, Holding Firm as U.S. Dollar Dominates

The Canadian dollar gained Wednesday against the greenback and is the only Group-of-10 currency to hold firm this quarter against the U.S. dollar. Climbing oil prices and rising market expectations for Bank of Canada policy tightening have helped buoy the loonie by 0.6 percent since the end of March, while other currencies from the Norwegian krone to the Japanese yen have lost ground to the greenback as it advances along with Treasury yields.

