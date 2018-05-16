Japan’s Economy Contracts, Snapping a Two-Year Growth Streak

Japan’s economy shrank for the first time in two years during the first quarter, contracting more than expected on a surprise fall in business spending. Yet economists expect a rebound in the current quarter as the global economy regains traction.

Highlights of GDP report Gross domestic product contracted at an annualized rate of 0.6 percent in the three months ended March 31 (estimate -0.1 percent).

Private consumption was unchanged in the first quarter from the previous three months (estimate unchanged).

Business spending declined 0.1 percent (estimate +0.4 percent) from the previous quarter.

Key Takeaways



Japan’s economy had expanded at well above its potential growth rate for a year, as strong export growth fueled production and investment, helping to raise wages and inflationary pressures. The first-quarter slowdown likely sapped progress on inflation -- Goldman Sachs predicted core inflation fell in April to 0.7 percent. Yet most economists see GDP rebounding in the current quarter, fueled partly by better export growth and production.

Economist Views

“Consumer spending dipped because of weather reasons, heavy snow,” Hiroaki Muto, chief economist at the Tokai Tokyo Research Center, said before the results were released.

Muto said slowing export growth is more significant. "We have to keep a close eye on whether there’s a recovery in the second quarter,” he said. "The dip is probably temporary, and I don’t see GDP contracting in the April-June quarter, but it’s possible that a longer-than-expected global economic soft patch is beginning to have an effect on the Japanese economy."

Downward pressure from inventories and a fall in housing investment also contributed to the first-quarter slowdown, Yoshiki Shinke, chief economist at Dai-ichi Life Research Institute, wrote in a report before the release.

What Our Economist Says... A slowdown in growth in 1Q below potential (estimated at around 0.9%) would take some wind out of inflationary pressures. Even so, we doubt that would alarm the Bank of Japan, given prospects for a quick rebound -- growth is likely to pick up in 2Q to slightly more than potential.



Yuki Masujima, Bloomberg Economics

Other Details

Measured quarter on quarter, GDP shrank 0.2 percent (estimate unchanged).

