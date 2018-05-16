Ford Is Resuming F-150 Pickup Production Following Supplier’s Fire

Ford Motor Co. will resume building its biggest moneymaker, the F-150 pickup, two weeks after a fire at a supplier’s factory halted production of trucks at three plants.

Production of F-Series pickups will restart first at Ford’s Dearborn, Michigan, factory on Friday, then at plants in Kentucky and Missouri on Monday. The automaker rebuilt its supply chain for key magnesium parts used in the trucks and in sport utility vehicles including the Lincoln Navigator and Ford Explorer, according to a statement.

“While the situation remains extremely dynamic, our teams are focused on returning our plants to full production as fast as possible,” Joe Hinrichs, Ford’s president of global operations, said in the statement. “The ramp-up time to full production is improving every day.”

Ford's Foundation F-Series, the company's top-seller, has separated itself from the pickup pack Source: Autodata Corp.

The May 2 explosion and fire at the Chinese-owned Meridian Magnesium Products plant in Eaton Rapids, Michigan, disrupted output for Ford and several other automakers, including General Motors Co., Fiat Chrysler Automobiles NV and Daimler AG’s Mercedes-Benz.

The pain has been felt most acutely at Ford, since F-Series generates most of the company’s profit. The company had shut down F-150 assembly at the plants in Dearborn and near Kansas City and also stopped building bigger Super Duty pickups at a factory in Louisville.

F-Series is the top-selling vehicle line in America, hauling in about $40 billion in annual revenue. Morgan Stanley values the franchise as worth more than the entire company.