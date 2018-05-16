Canadian Manufacturing Sales Post Back-to-Back Gains

Canadian factory sales posted strong gains for a second month in March, adding to evidence the economy is building some momentum after a slow start to the year.

The value of manufacturing shipments climbed 1.4 percent, lifted by increases in primary metals and aerospace products. That followed an upwardly revised 2.7 percent gain in February, marking one of the strongest back-to-back gains over the past decade. Economists surveyed by Bloomberg News estimated a 0.9 percent gain in March.

The numbers suggest manufacturers are being helped by a weaker Canadian dollar, and add to a string of data -- including a pick-up in exports in March -- that suggest the economy has emerged from a recent soft patch in growth.

After a slowdown that began in the second half of last year, most economists are anticipating growth will return to an above 2-percent pace in coming months and prompt the central bank to continue with rate increases.

Other Highlights

