Ex-Halkbank Executive Wins Leniency From Sanctions Judge

A senior banker at one of Turkey’s largest banks got a break from a U.S. judge, who sentenced him to 32 months in prison for aiding an Iranian plot to evade sanctions and launder $1 billion in oil revenue through the U.S. financial system.

U.S. District Judge Richard Berman called Mehmet Hakan Atilla, the former head of the international banking division at Turkiye Halk Bankasi AS, “a cog in the wheel” and “at times, a reluctant participant.”

His crime "appears to have been driven by loyalty to his career, employer Halkbank, and to his country," the judge said.

Atilla faced as long as life in prison and prosecutors had recommended a 15-year minimum.

The sentencing wraps up a two-year case that became a diplomatic lightning rod between U.S. and Turkey, with prosecutors presenting evidence of corruption at the highest levels of the Turkish government.

Atilla’s lawyers asked for a term of less than five years and requested that he be assigned to a low-security prison facility near a major international airport, since he is a non-violent first-time offender and will be receiving visits from family members who live overseas.

"What I used to consider a priority has profoundly changed," Atilla said in a statement read in court. “As of now apart from my family I have no other priorities.”

Time Served



Atilla will get credit for the 14 months he’s already spent in prison. He got no probation, no fine and doesn’t have to pay any restitution.

Atilla was Halkbank’s point person for interacting with U.S. officials who were imposing increasingly severe sanctions on Iran during the Obama administration over its nuclear program. Prosecutors accused him of using the knowledge gleaned from detailed briefings with Treasury officials to give direction to a network of people moving money on Iran’s behalf.

The mastermind was Turkish-Iranian gold trader Reza Zarrab, who agreed to plead guilty and cooperate on the eve of trial, spending several days on the witness stand. In addition to implicating Atilla, Zarrab described a vast bribery and corruption scheme that involved millions in payments to government ministers and banking executives, all done with the blessing of Turkey’s President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Under the U.S. sanctions, proceeds from Iran’s international oil sales were required to be deposited at a handful of major banks, including Halkbank, and could only be used under limited circumstances, such as for humanitarian aid.

Zarrab and others devised a plan to get Iran’s money out of the bank by disguising transactions as legitimate gold trades or food shipments, moving Iran’s money to different accounts within Halkbank and then wiring it out of the country, where it could be used to make payments on Iran’s behalf. As much as $4 billion of Iran’s money was laundered, with $1 billion being converted into U.S. dollars and moved through banks in New York, according to prosecutors.

Though the evidence documented his involvement, Atilla appeared to be a marginal figure in the case. In addition to Zarrab, evidence showed the deep involvement of Halkbank’s chief executive at the time, Suleyman Aslan, and other bank executives and government officials. Atilla, by contrast, wasn’t named as a defendant until almost a year after he was charged. He was arrested in March 2017 on a business trip to New York to promote a securities offering and has been held in prison since then.

Though nine people were charged, including Aslan and Turkey’s former economic minister, Mehmet Zafter Caglayan, the others managed to evade U.S. custody and haven’t faced trial.

Atilla was convicted of five charges including conspiracy to launder money and sanctions evasion. Evidence presented during his monthlong trial in New York included wiretapped telephone conversations in which he gave instructions on how to fabricate documents to cover up the plot, and testimony that he was present in meetings where the plans were hatched. He was convicted in January and plans to appeal.

Some of the evidence in the U.S. case came from an investigation conducted by Turkish police that was quashed by Erdogan’s administration, but was subsequently provided to U.S. prosecutors.

