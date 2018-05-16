Judge Orders Ex-Deutsche Bank Trader to Face Libor Charges

A former Deutsche Bank AG trader must face Libor-rigging charges as a judge turned aside his claim that his compelled testimony to U.K. investigators fatally tainted a U.S. criminal case.

U.S. District Judge Colleen McMahon ruled Wednesday against a request to dismiss charges against Gavin Black, a U.K. citizen who was based in London. He is scheduled to go on trial in Manhattan next month with Matthew Connolly, a former Deutsche Bank supervisor in New York. They’re charged with plotting to provide false Libor submissions to try to rig the benchmark rate underlying trillions of dollars of loans and other financial products.