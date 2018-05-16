Euro Zone Month of Truth, Japan Contraction, U.S. Rates: Eco Day

markets
Euro Zone Month of Truth, Japan Contraction, U.S. Rates: Eco DayBy
Welcome to Wednesday, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- European officials aren’t letting a first-quarter slowdown undermine their confidence in the economy, but an upcoming round of numbers may test their view that the winter blues will pass
- Rate path open. A Swedish interest rate increase as early as October is in line with the policy path laid out by the central bank, Riksbank’s Cecilia Skingsley said
- Take note. A group of leading Spanish economists have announced their intention to boycott panel discussions and events that don’t include at least one woman
- Confidence in outlook. Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco President John Williams is “very positive” about the economic outlook both in the U.S. and abroad, and sticks to his view that three to four interest-rate increases this year is appropriate
- Fits the mold. President Trump’s nominee for Fed No. 2 Richard Clarida spent most of his testimony making his views almost indistinguishable from the No. 1 official
- Temporary setback. Japan’s first economic contraction in two years is expected to be only a speed bump on the road to further, yet slower growth
- Deja vu. Indonesia’s central bank governor is ending his five-year term the same way it started: financial markets are in turmoil, the rupiah is under attack and he has his finger firmly on the interest rate trigger
