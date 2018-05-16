Deutsche Bank Got a Scolding From the Fed

A tense scene unfolded inside Deutsche Bank AG’s Manhattan tower just hours before news began leaking that the firm was looking for a new chief executive officer.

U.S. regulators on that day in late March gave senior executives a stern warning that remains in effect: Europe’s biggest investment bank, they said, must act more urgently to fix lapses described in a series of settlements with the Federal Reserve over the past few years. Their patience was wearing thin.

Christian Sewing Photographer: Alex Kraus/Bloomberg

The uneasy encounter, which was followed by another meeting between the Federal Reserve Bank of New York and Chairman Paul Achleitner, underscores a daunting behind-the-scenes challenge facing new CEO Christian Sewing. He doesn’t only have to reshape the firm, revive profits and improve morale -- he has to get regulators off Deutsche Bank’s back.

This account of the frayed relationship between the German bank and the Fed is drawn from interviews with people with direct knowledge of the situation, who asked not to be identified because they aren’t authorized to discuss the confidential talks.

Representatives for Deutsche Bank and the New York Fed declined to comment.

Sewing should have a good sense of what still needs fixing to please the regulators -- he after all served as deputy chief risk officer and oversaw audit and legal during his three decades at the bank before taking the top job last month.

Since 2015, the Fed has piled more than $250 million in fines on Deutsche Bank while issuing four cease-and-desist orders. Last year alone, the regulator faulted how the firm oversees traders, adheres to U.S. limits on risky bets and polices client transactions for illicit activity. In each case, failing to fix problems could result in more severe penalties.

Then in March of this year, the bank made a significant blunder sure to rattle any regulator, inadvertently transferring 28 billion euros ($35 billion) to one of its outside accounts. While the error was quickly reversed and caused no financial harm, the incident was another blemish for a bank that was supposed to be cleaning up. Days later, on March 26, Fed officials met in New York with senior executives at the U.S. unit of the bank.

An unhappy Fed can chop into profits by imposing additional fines or restricting a firm’s U.S. activities until it shapes up. Wells Fargo & Co. learned that the hard way in February, when the Fed imposed a then-unprecedented cap on its growth, citing a pattern of consumer abuses and compliance lapses. There’s no indication that’s likely yet for Deutsche Bank.

Deutsche Bank’s obligations under the cease and desist orders are myriad. One order, for example, says the bank must improve “senior management oversight and controls” for finding suspicious transactions.

Neither the company nor regulators provide public updates on its progress. But behind the scenes, a Fed-approved monitor produced a report this month outlining dozens of fixes Deutsche Bank needs to make to fortify its anti-money laundering efforts, the people said.

People briefed on the meeting in late March said it followed a series of gatherings in recent months at which authorities checked in on the bank’s progress, sometimes expressing dissatisfaction. Yet it also stood out: It was scheduled hastily, and the central bank’s representatives were particularly blunt.

Their message: The company’s units were still relying on dysfunctional technology and managers needed to do more to change the culture. Officials said senior management must address the situation with urgency. It’s a problem the bank has recognized and has been attempting to address, one of the people said.

Late on March 26, the first reports filtered out that Deutsche Bank was considering candidates to replace then-CEO John Cryan. While a change in leadership can assuage regulators that a company is taking criticisms seriously, there are signs the timing of that news was coincidental.

One person with knowledge of the board’s deliberations said the effort to replace Cryan was mainly aimed at carrying out the bank’s newest turnaround plan. And if Deutsche Bank was looking to curry favor with authorities, its handling of the CEO hunt -- at least initially -- certainly didn’t help with the Fed, according to another person with knowledge of the matter.

As media reports on succession talks proliferated, the bank said little to publicly clarify what was happening. Meanwhile, Achleitner, on vacation to see the Machu Picchu ruins in Peruvian Andes, broke off from the trip to pay a visit to the regulators in New York, where Fed officials again expressed frustrations, the person said.

The board named Sewing its new CEO on April 8, effective immediately. The bank also recently promoted Karl von Rohr, who’s been in charge of resolving the bank’s many legal cases, to co-deputy CEO. And Tom Patrick is still head of its U.S. operations and has a good relationship with regulators, another person said.

In late April, Sewing outlined plans to abandon the company’s two-decade push to compete head-to-head with Wall Street’s top firms, focusing instead on serving the Frankfurt-based lender’s home market of Europe. The bank will shrink its global equities business and scale back U.S. rates sales and trading and corporate finance.

Read more: Inside Sewing’s first month at the helm

Retrenching could make it easier for Deutsche Bank to meet its obligations and appease the Fed, because a smaller business is easier to run. Since announcing the plan, the firm has also shaken up some of its leadership in New York. Last week, Deutsche Bank named Zia Huque to replace Barry Bausano as CEO of its U.S. broker-dealer, people familiar with the matter said. On Friday, it promoted Mark Fedorcik, a senior executive in New York, to co-president of the global investment bank.

Additional changes to the U.S. business are still being fine-tuned, and the firm may end up eliminating as much as 20 percent of staff in the country, people familiar with the matter have said.

But there’s at least one area where the bank is still hiring: it continues to beef up the team responsible for catching suspicious transactions.

— With assistance by Greg Farrell, Sonali Basak, Eyk Henning, and Nicholas Comfort