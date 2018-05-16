Daimler, Deutsche Telekom Settle 14-Year-Old Toll Collect Case

Deutsche Telekom AG and Daimler AG agreed to settle a 14-year-old arbitration case with the German government over the country’s truck toll system with a cash payment of 1.1 billion euros, the Transport Ministry said in a statement.

Under the 3.2 billion euros ($3.78 billion) agreement, Daimler and Deutsche Telekom will each shoulder half the cash amount. The remainder is covered by claims the companies had and will still have from operating the system but which were withheld because of the dispute.

Daimler and Deutsche Telekom each hold 45 percent of Toll Collect GmbH, which operates the toll collection system for trucks. After the system’s start was delayed, the government began arbitration proceedings in 2004. The case itself also stalled several times, becoming one of Germany’s longest running and potentially most costly in legal fees.

Daimler considers the agreement reasonable for all involved parties and will cooperate to implement it fairly, the company said in a market filing.

A settlement could have a one-time negative effect of 600 million euros on earnings before income and taxes that would impact Daimler’s result in the current quarter, the company said. The expectation for the group’s EBIT remains unchanged slightly higher level than in the previous year, Daimler said.

“As the arbitral tribunal has not been able to reach a decision in 14 years and a decision is not expected in the foreseeable future, board members of Daimler and Deutsche Telekom and the transport minister met and in intensive negotiations were able to agree on terms for a settlement,” Deutsche Telekom said in a statement. “The settlement now provides legal certainty for the companies and the German government.”