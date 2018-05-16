The highest paid executive of a Hong Kong-listed company last year wasn’t a high-flying financier or real-estate tycoon. It was Wan Long, a former factory manager who helped turn a state-owned meat processor into the world’s biggest pork producer. Wan’s compensation as chairman and chief executive officer of WH Group Ltd. was $291 million in salary and stock payments last year, according to the company’s annual report. The pay package makes him one of the best-paid executives anywhere in the world, topping the like of Apple Inc.’s Tim Cook, Tesla Inc.’s Elon Musk and Goldman Sachs Group Inc.’s Lloyd Blankfein, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.