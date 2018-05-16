charted
Brexit Is Tightening U.K. Job Market
The number of EU citizens employed in the U.K. fell last yearBy and
The U.K. jobs surge over the past year has been driven by British nationals, with the number of European Union citizens in work falling for the first time since 2010. The loss was entirely due to a record 91,000 drop in employment among people from the eight eastern countries including Poland, Hungary and Slovakia that joined the bloc in 2004. The figures Tuesday are almost certain to fuel concerns that Brexit is worsening skill shortages in parts of the economy.
Before it's here, it's on the Bloomberg Terminal. LEARN MORE