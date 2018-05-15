U.S. Deaths From Falls Projected to Rise Due to Aging Baby Boomers

Watch where you step because the autumn of our lives is forecast to become much more slippery.

Researchers project the number of deaths of older Americans resulting from falls across the U.S. will increase to 59,000 in 2030 from 30,000 in 2016 and 18,000 in 2007, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

That equates to 162 deaths a day -- or almost seven deaths an hour -- by 2030.

Number of deaths 2007 2016 Total 18,334 29,668 Men 8,408 13,721 Women 9,926 15,947

The segment of the U.S. population at 85 years and older is forecast to increase to 8.9 million by 2030, with risk factors including reduced activity, chronic conditions such as arthritis, the impact of prescription medications on mobility and changes in gait and balance, according to the CDC. More than 95 percent of hip fractures are caused by falling.

In 2015, the total medical costs for falls surpassed $50 billion.