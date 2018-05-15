Stock Selloff to Hit Asia as Treasuries Slump: Markets Wrap

Stocks in Asia looked poised to follow their American counterparts lower as geopolitical developments and the prospect of higher Federal Reserve interest rates fueled a return of risk aversion. The dollar rallied and Treasury yields climbed to levels not seen since 2011.

Equity futures in Japan, Australia and Hong Kong were lower after U.S. stocks halted a four-day rally with the steepest slide in almost two weeks. Yields on 10-year Treasury notes rose to 3.07 percent after upbeat U.S. retail sales data fueled bets the Fed may raise rates three more times this year. Bloomberg’s dollar index advanced to its 2018 high. In emerging-markets, equities dropped the most since March and currencies slumped the most in a year.

Risk aversion spread across asset classes as investors -- already uncomfortable with rising yields and a strong dollar -- grappled with trade, growth, and geopolitical worries. Fresh uncertainty about the U.S.-North Korea summit, violence in the Middle East, the U.S.-China trade spat, and global growth concerns are fueling negative sentiment.

Srinivas Thiruvadanthai, Jerome Levy Forecasting Center research director, discusses the U.S. dollar with Bloomberg Source: Bloomberg

Elsewhere, established safe-haven assets failed to ignite despite the gloomy sentiment. Gold fell below $1,300 an ounce for the first time since December and the yen dropped.

These are some key events to watch this week:

China plans to send Vice Premier Liu He to Washington for more trade talks.

European Union Chief Brexit negotiator Michel Barnier briefs European affairs ministers on the status of talks with the U.K.

U.K. Prime Minister Theresa May meets with her Brexit cabinet Tuesday to discuss plans for a post-withdrawal customs union.

U.S. industrial production numbers are due this week.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on the Nikkei 225 Stock Average fell 0.3 percent in Singapore.

S&P/ASX 200 Index futures lost 0.1 percent.

Hang Seng Index futures declined 0.4 percent.

S&P 500 Index futures were little changed as of 7:05 a.m. in Tokyo. The S&P 500 fell 0.7 percent.

The MSCI All-Country World Index declined 1 percent, the first retreat in a week.

The MSCI Emerging Market Index declined 1.7 percent, the first retreat in more than a week and the biggest tumble in almost seven weeks.

The MSCI Asia Pacific Index sank 1.1 percent, the largest decrease in almost seven weeks.

Currencies

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.6 percent to the highest in almost 20 weeks.

The euro declined 0.7 percent to $1.1846.

The British pound dipped 0.3 percent to $1.3510.

The Japanese yen dipped 0.7 percent to 110.375 per dollar, the weakest in 16 weeks.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries jumped seven basis points to 3.07 percent, the highest in about seven years.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 0.5 percent to $70.98 a barrel.

LME copper futures decreased 1.1 percent to $6,808 a metric ton.

Gold was steady at $1,290.70 an ounce.

— With assistance by Jeremy Herron, and Sarah Ponczek