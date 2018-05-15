S. Africa Taps Eurobond Market for First Time in Ramaphosa Era

South Africa sold its first Eurobond under new President Cyril Ramaphosa, as investors weighed progress in fiscal reforms against a deteriorating backdrop for emerging-market debt.

Africa’s most industrialized economy raised $2 billion from notes maturing in 2030 and 2048 priced at 5.875 percent and 6.3 percent respectively, the National Treasury said in an emailed statement. Investors placed orders for 1.7 times that amount, it said.

“The South African government sees the success of the transaction as an expression of investor confidence in the country’s sound macro-economic policy framework and prudent fiscal management.” the Treasury said.

South Africa’s rand has gained about 15 percent since mid-November, the most globally, as Ramaphosa, then deputy president and a former businessman and lawyer, maneuvered to succeed Jacob Zuma as president. Standard Chartered Plc and Goldman Sachs Group Inc., among others, have recently recommended long positions in South African assets as the new administration moved to curb the budget deficit, cut debt and stimulate growth.

Deutsche Bank AG, Nedbank Group Ltd., JPMorgan Chase & Co., FirstRand Ltd.’s Rand Merchant Bank and Standard Bank Group Ltd. managed Tuesday’s deal.

