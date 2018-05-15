Hungarian Crackdown Forces Soros NGO Group to Move to Berlin

George Soros’s Open Society Foundations, which funds dozens of non-governmental organizations around the world, will move its operations and staff from Budapest to Berlin in response to a crackdown by Prime Minister Viktor Orban.

“The government of Hungary has denigrated and misrepresented our work and repressed civil society for the sake of political gain, using tactics unprecedented in the history of the European Union,” Patrick Gaspard, president of the Open Society Foundations, said in an emailed statement on Tuesday. “It has become impossible to protect the security of our operations and our staff in Hungary from arbitrary government interference.”

The decision to exit Budapest comes as Hungary seeks to pass the so-called “Stop Soros” bill, which aims to register, penalize and possibly bar people from Hungary who are deemed to be helping “illegal immigration,” one of Orban’s key pre-election campaign targets. The bill would block any group from advising or representing asylum seekers and refugees without a government license, the group said.

“The Foundations will pursue all available legal avenues to defend the fundamental rights that are threatened by the legislation,” the group said in the statement.

Open Society, which established its first Budapest office during communism in 1984, vowed to continue to support civil society groups in Hungary on issues including media freedom, transparency and education.

Central European University, another institution established by Soros in Budapest and also facing government pressure, has previously announced plans for a satellite campus in Vienna.