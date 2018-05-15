Sibanye Gets South African Reserve Bank Approval for Lonmin Buy

Sibanye Gold Ltd. said the South African Reserve Bank approved its planned takeover of fellow platinum producer Lonmin Plc, bringing the deal a step closer to success.

Lonmin is under pressure to close the transaction quickly after receiving debt-covenant waivers from lenders until early next year and after Sibanye warned its shareholders may not approve the deal if it means adding debt by the time the deal closes.

The transaction still requires approval by both sets of shareholders and competition authorities in South Africa and the U.K.