Rothschild Sees M&A Pipeline Paying Off, But It Hasn't Yet

Rothschild & Co., the boutique bank moving to a new generation of family leadership, reiterated its forecast that the firm is set to profit from dealmaking mandates, but that prediction is taking some time to feed into earnings.

Revenue from advising and financing clients on deals fell 20 percent from a year earlier to 262 million euros ($311 million) in the first quarter, the Paris-based bank said in a statement Tuesday. Rothschild said that figure was hurt by the stronger euro and a decline in the value of completed M&A deals globally.

Conditions for M&A “remain positive,” Rothschild said, repeating the language it used in its 2017 results, released in March. “We are cautiously optimistic for our 2018 revenue,” it said.

In 2017, Rothschild’s major deals included advising Essilor International SA in its purchase of Italy’s Luxottica Group SpA for more than 20 billion euros. Major advisory clients this year include Walmart Inc. in a proposed merger of its Asda supermarkets with J Sainsbury Plc, though that deal has yet to close.

This year, Morgan Stanley, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. and JPMorgan & Chase Co. are leading the U.S. M&A league table, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. American banks are also topping the European advisory league for 2018, while Rothschild ranks No. 6, compared with no. 7 the previous year.

Wealth Management

Higher revenue in wealth management and merchant banking, which includes private equity, partly offset the decline in advisory income. Total revenue fell 14 percent to 420 million euros.

To offset the volatility of M&A fees, Rothschild has increased its exposure to private-banking businesses. Rothschild last year finalized the purchase of Cie. Financiere Martin Maurel, a Marseille-based private bank, a move designed to grow its activities with wealthy clients across French regions. It’s also expanding its advisory footprint in North America, opening an office in San Francisco and this month hiring two UBS Group AG bankers for its Chicago team.

David de Rothschild, 75, is moving to become supervisory board chairman this week while his 37-year-old son, Alexandre de Rothschild, takes over the top executive job -- the seventh generation at the helm. The bank is reorganizing Alexandre’s future executive team, re-hiring BPCE Chairman Francois Perol for a key role as a managing partner.

Perol, who worked at Rothschild before joining French President Nicolas Sarkozy at the Elysee palace in 2007 as a senior adviser, will be co-chairman of the bank’s group executive committee alongside with Robert Leitao.

David de Rothschild’s move to the supervisory board is subject to shareholder approval at the bank’s annual meeting in Paris Thursday, the company has said.