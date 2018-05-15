Penny Stock Swindler Sentenced to 18 Years for $15 Million Scam

A penny-stock swindler was sentenced to 18 years in prison after pleading guilty to a $15 million scam he started while serving a 10-year prison sentence for an earlier fraud.

Edward Durante, 66, admitted in Manhattan federal court in 2016 that he used a network of unwitting brokers and investment advisers to sell shares in an online sweepstakes company called VGTel Inc., after telling victims that shares would rise from $1 to as high as $50. The investors believed they were buying stock from the issuer, rather than from entities set up by Durante.

Durante started the scam in 2009, while he was still in prison, and ran it until March 2015, prosecutors had said.

Durante was convicted in 2001 of a market manipulation scheme and ordered to pay back $39 million. He agreed to forfeit more than $15 million for the latest scam.