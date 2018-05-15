Palestinian Leader Abbas Hospitalized for Ear Surgery, Wafa Says

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas entered a West Bank hospital for minor ear surgery on Tuesday, according to the Wafa news agency, an unannounced procedure that compounded worries about the 83-year-old leader’s health and the possibility of a fierce succession battle.

Abbas is due to be released in several hours, Wafa said, without giving further details.

The Palestinian leader’s health has become a cause of concern in recent months, and the absence of any clear successor has fueled concerns that his sudden death could leave a power vacuum that would destabilize the West Bank. Abbas was elected in 2005 for a five-year term, but after the Hamas militant group wrested control of the Gaza Strip, he’s maintained power without holding elections.

The Associated Press reported in March that a cardiologist moved into the presidential compound to monitor the Palestinian leader, who has had longstanding heart problems. In September, he visited a Baltimore hospital after appearing weak during a United Nations address. He is also a prostate cancer survivor.

Palestinian officials have denied rumors that he suffers from stomach cancer.