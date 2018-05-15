One-Fourth of U.S. Nuclear Plants Are at Risk of Early Retirement

More than a quarter of U.S. nuclear power plants don’t make enough money to cover their operating costs, raising the threat of more early retirements.

Plants capable of generating 3.5 gigawatts of electricity are already scheduled to shut by 2020, and there are another 29 gigawatts of nuclear capacity that probably won’t make money through 2021, according to a report Tuesday from Bloomberg New Energy Finance. U.S. operators have announced plans to shutter 18 reactors at 14 sites over the past five years.

Bloomberg New Energy Finance projects margins for U.S. nuclear power plants. Source: Bloomberg New Energy Finance

It would cost about $1.3 billion a year to plug the revenue gaps for these struggling sites, analysts Nicholas Steckler and Chris Gadomski said in the report. The study follows a similar analysis in March that showed that half of U.S. coal-fired power plant capacity is on shaky ground.

It’s not all grim for nuclear operators, though. The average U.S. nuclear plant still is expected to make money before taxes, especially on the East Coast. And the industry has had success convincing policy makers in New York, Illinois and New Jersey to take steps toward bailing out struggling plants thanks to their emissions-free generation and concerns about job losses. And the U.S. Energy Department is currently weighing a March request from FirstEnergy Corp.’s competitive power unit for government aid to help keep money-losing nuclear and coal-fired power plants online.

That said, the industry is increasingly challenged by sluggish power demand, cheap natural gas and the rise of renewable energy -- especially in the Midwest where wind power is ascendant.