Malevich Painting Sells for Record $85.8 Million at Christie's

An amalgam of hard-edged geometric shapes painted in 1916 by Kazimir Malevich became a repeat auction champion on Tuesday.

The painting, “Suprematist Composition,” fetched $85.8 million, a record for Malevich, the leader of Russian avant-garde a century ago. Estimated at $70 million, the work was offered during Christie’s Impressionist and modern art sale in New York.

Suprematist Composition by Kazimir Malevich Source: Christie’s

In 2008, the same canvas sold for $60 million at Sotheby’s and the price remained the artist’s high until now.

The Christie’s auction originally included two Picasso paintings, estimated jointly at as much as $105 million, that were being sold by the erstwhile casino magnate Steve Wynn. Both were withdrawn after one of them, the artist’s self-portrait “Le Marin,” was damaged on Friday.

The sale, which includes eight other Picasso works, continues.