Inside Amazon’s Big Showdown With Seattle

There's a standoff brewing in Seattle. After years of double-digit growth in home prices, homelessness is surging and the city council is weighing a tax on big businesses to fund new affordable housing. But Amazon, Seattle's largest employer, threatened to curtail its expansion plans in the city if the tax took effect. This week on Decrypted, Bloomberg Technology's Karen Weise and Brad Stone explore this showdown between one of the world's largest companies and a city that has experienced both the benefits and drawbacks of Amazon's meteoric growth.

