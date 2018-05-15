Haspel Now Says CIA Waterboarding Never Should Have Happened

President Donald Trump’s nominee to head the CIA now says the agency’s “enhanced interrogation” program was a mistake and that the techniques critics call torture hurt the agency.

“The program ultimately did damage to our officers and our standing in the world,” Gina Haspel, who’s now acting chief of the spy agency, said in a letter to Senator Mark Warner, the top Democrat on the Intelligence Committee, ahead of a vote on her nomination. “With the benefit of hindsight and my experience as a senior Agency leader, the enhanced interrogation program is not one the CIA should have undertaken.”

Haspel’s comments went beyond her testimony at her confirmation hearing last week, when she repeatedly refused to disavow techniques such as waterboarding as immoral or ineffective. She did pledge the Central Intelligence Agency “will not restart a detention and interrogation program” under her leadership.

Haspel has been facing a potentially close confirmation vote. A number of Democrats and two Republicans, Rand Paul and John McCain, have said they’ll oppose her confirmation because of her role in supervising the use of the disputed techniques on suspected terrorists in the years after the Sept. 11 attacks.

Setting Example

“The United States must be an example to the rest of the world, and I support that,” Haspel said in her letter, which was reported earlier Tuesday by CNN.

The latest comments may tip the scales toward confirmation for Haspel, who otherwise won bipartisan praise for her three decades as a working spy who would become the first woman to lead the CIA.

Among Democratic senators, Joe Manchin of West Virginia and Joe Donnelly of Indiana have both said that they will vote for Haspel. Another Democrat, Heidi Heitkamp of North Dakota, told reporters Monday that Haspel was qualified for the job and said she would make a decision after reading more documents.

Manchin, Donnelly and Heitkamp all are running for reelection in states that Trump won by wide margins in 2016.

