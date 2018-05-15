Europeans Get Lucky in U.S. Betting, But Analysts Have Questions

The end to a federal ban on U.S. sports betting offers major potential for European gambling operators such as William Hill Plc and Paddy Power Betfair Plc, though the scale and timing of the opportunity remains to be seen, according to analysts.

While sports gambling could begin in a matter of weeks in New Jersey, and other states may follow shortly after, issues such as tax rates, the scale of permitted marketing and who will be allowed to operate remain to be resolved, analysts said. Investors may also see some European operators as takeover targets as potential market entrants jockey for position.

After about 1.5 billion pounds ($2 billion) was added to the value of the U.K.’s main listed gambling companies on Monday, the stocks gave back some of their gains Tuesday, with a crucial U.K. government decision on reducing the maximum stake for fixed-odds betting terminals due any day soon.

Here’s a round-up of what analysts are saying about the implications of the end to the U.S. sports-betting ban.

Goodbody, Gavin Kelleher

News is “an obvious positive for the European listed operators”

Significant expansion of legalized sports betting now likely in the U.S., though a number of variables to take into account

It could take a number of years before there’s wide-scale U.S. sports betting and significant investment may be required to develop a meaningful business

European operators could attract speculation as potential M&A targets given the unique sports betting skill set they possess

Davy, David Jennings

“A momentous decision for the gaming industry globally”

Would caution against assuming too big a prize too soon

Shape of a regulated landscape is yet to be determined, with many undecided variables ultimately dictating the size of the opportunity

Strategic value of companies with sports betting capabilities has increased, irrespective of the near-term earnings impact

Morgan Stanley, Ed Young

News opens up a market that could be material in time

Sees potential for an uneven state-by-state regulatory environment to add complication (and cost), as well as taxes, fees to sports leagues, and high initial marketing outlays

Land-based interests (casinos, tribal entities, sports venues) will be protected

Sees William Hill (equal-weight) and Paddy Power Betfair (underweight) as well positioned to access a growing market, given their existing U.S. businesses

Expects competition from other operators and suppliers for partnerships to be intense

Sees potential for U.S. companies to buy into the European gambling sector

Regulus Partners