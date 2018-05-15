ECB Rate Path, Trade Chats, Malaysia GST, Oil Prices: Eco Day

Photographer: Krisztian Bocsi/Bloomberg
ECB Rate Path, Trade Chats, Malaysia GST, Oil Prices: Eco DayBy
-
European Central Bank could hike in 2019: Villeroy de Galhau
-
Policy makers juggle inflation moves as oil interferes
Good Tuesday morning, Europe. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your day started:
- We’ll still be waiting a while for an ECB interest-rate increase, which should follow “some quarters” after the central bank ends the bond-purchase program, ECB policy maker Francois Villeroy de Galhau told Bloomberg TV Monday
- Risky business. The drama over Chinese telecoms firm ZTE shows how much U.S. and Chinese businesses are relying on the two governments’ negotiations over trade, even as tensions are easing
- Blame game. St. Louis Fed chief James Bullard pins the central bank for flattening the yield curve, which he says could invert later this year, while Cleveland Fed chief Loretta Mester told Bloomberg TV that inflation helps the Fed’s gradual rate-hike path
- Urgent debate. Tax plans, pension changes, and other fiscal policy issues are still dividing Italian populists who are struggling to form the next government
- Unintended results. The new government’s scrapping of the GST in Malaysia might not go over so well with the economy and fiscal position
- Added pressures. Inflation in India is looking ugly, and it could be pushing the central bank closer to an interest-rate hike
- Meanwhile, down south. State-run refiners in India resumed retail gas and diesel price hikes after a three-week hiatus that coincided with the final days leading to elections in a southern state
- Slick economics. We’ve already talked about what $70/barrel oil means for the global economy. What about $100 oil?
