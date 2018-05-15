DarkTrace Said to Fetch $1.25 Billion Valuation in Stock Sales

Two early investors in DarkTrace Ltd. sold some of their shares in a secondary sale, valuing the British cybersecurity company at $1.25 billion, according to a person familiar with the plans.

European private equity firm Vitruvian Partners acquired the shares, said the person, who asked not to be named discussing a private transaction. The company was most recently valued at $825 million in July. The secondary sale was completed last month, said the person. Representatives for DarkTrace and Vitruvian Partners in the U.K. couldn’t immediately be reached for comment.

Darktrace was founded in 2013 by mathematicians from the University of Cambridge and veterans of the U.K. and U.S. intelligence agencies, with initial funding from Invoke Capital, the venture capital fund run by Mike Lynch, founder and former chief executive officer of Autonomy Corp.

The company uses machine-learning technology to analyze customers’ network traffic. It builds a picture of what the system normally looks like and tries to quickly detect unusual activity that could indicate a hacker was lurking in the network, or an employee abusing access privileges.

Many of the company’s original directors were also alumni of Autonomy, which Hewlett-Packard bought in 2011 for $10.2 billion. HP subsequently wrote down $8.8 billion of the company’s value and accused Lynch and others of engaging in accounting fraud, claims that Lynch has denied. In late April in the U.S., Sushovan Hussain, Autonomy’s former chief financial officer and an ex-DarkTrace director, was convicted of fraud related to Autonomy’s accounting. He is appealing.

— With assistance by Jeremy Kahn