China Tower Files for Hong Kong IPO That May Raise $10 Billion

China Tower Corp., the state-owned wireless infrastructure operator, filed for an initial public offering in Hong Kong that could match the city’s biggest since 2010.

While the world’s largest telecom tower service provider didn’t give a fund-raising target or proposed timing of the sale in its filing dated Monday, the IPO may raise about $10 billion, people with knowledge of the matter said last June. The Beijing-based company reported a profit of 1.9 billion yuan ($299 million) last year.

China Tower was formed by combining the transmission facility assets of China Mobile Ltd., China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. and China Telecom Corp. in 2015 as part of a broader plan to improve state-owned enterprises by attracting private investors to them. Each of the state-owned carriers holds a stake in the tower company and pays leasing fees to use its facilities.

A planned Xiaomi Corp. sale and the China Tower IPO may add up to $20 billion, surpassing last year’s total for initial share sales, according to data compiled by Bloomberg. Xiaomi was the first company to file for IPO with a weighted-voting rights structure after the city’s exchange changed rules last month. The electronics maker may raise at least $10 billion in a share sale, people familiar with the matter have said.

Companies raised about $16.6 billion through IPOs in Hong Kong last year, the data show. The most recent sale for more than $10 billion was AIA Group Ltd.’s 2010 offering at about $20.4 billion.

China International Capital Corp. and Goldman Sachs Group Inc. are joint sponsors for the planned China Tower share sale, according to the filing Monday.

