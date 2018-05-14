Your Evening Briefing

As the end of its term nears, the U.S. Supreme Court can always be expected to deliver a big ruling or two. One landed early, clearing the way for sports gambling all across America.

Here are today’s top stories

Borrowers in the U.S. are defaulting on subprime auto loans at a higher rate than during the financial crisis. Lenders are responding by pulling back.

Israeli soldiers killed at least 55 Palestinians near the Gaza Strip's border as thousands gathered to protest Monday's inauguration of the new U.S. embassy in Jerusalem.

Everyone knows Wall Street hasn't been Wall Street for a long time. But the big firms, having left downtown for midtown long ago, are on the move again. This time, they're headed west.

President Donald Trump's decision to assist Chinese phone company ZTE Corp. was greeted with bipartisan jeers. Trump defended the move.

Then there's NAFTA. Canada, Mexico, and the U.S. are pushing back deadlines, putting any deal on updating the free-trade pact further away.

Casino magnate Steve Wynn's plan to sell a pair of Picasso paintings for as much as $105 million was derailed after one of them was damaged.

What's Joe Wiesenthal thinking about? The Bloomberg executive editor takes issue with words such as "miss" being used to describe inflation numbers that come in lower than expected. After all, most Americans would prefer lower prices. Analyst language, Joe says, may need adjustment.

What you’ll need to know tomorrow

What you’ll want to read tonight

What are the odds Prince Harry will shave for the royal wedding? British bookies tend to take bets on pretty much anything, from election results to who’ll be the next James Bond. In 2011, it was all about the union of Prince William and Kate Middleton. Wagering on all things royal this year, especially Saturday’s royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, could top $5 million.