Toyota Sustains Supplier Relations Lead While Rivals Fall

Toyota Motor Corp., the world’s top-valued automaker, built on its lead as the most popular customer for North American auto suppliers, helped by falling scores for its rivals. Nissan Motor Co.’s score dropped by the most among the six major manufacturers, which John Henke, president of Planning Perspectives Inc., attributed in part to Chairman Carlos Ghosn’s push for greater profit. It’s the fourth straight year in which Nissan had the biggest decline as its score fell to the lowest since then-Chrysler LLC’s showing in 2009, the year of its bankruptcy reorganization.