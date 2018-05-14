Ross Hints at Options Beyond ZTE Sanctions, Renews Jabs at China

Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said the U.S. is exploring alternatives to sanctions on China’s ZTE Corp. separately from trade talks that resume this week with the Asian nation, which he blasted again for its unfair practices in the global economy.

“ZTE did do some inappropriate things. They’ve admitted to that. The question is, are there alternative remedies to the one that we had originally put forward and that’s the area we will be exploring very, very promptly,” Ross told reporters Monday at the National Press Club in Washington.

He added that he would not be surprised if the subject of ZTE came up in U.S.-China trade talks this week, but “our position has been that’s an enforcement action separate from trade.”

The secretary spoke a day after President Donald Trump sent a tweet ordering Commerce to help get the Chinese telecom equipment maker back into business. His administration earlier this year crippled the company by cutting it off from U.S. suppliers for allegedly violating the terms of a 2017 sanctions settlement, then lying about it.

Trump’s action comes as he negotiates trade policies with his Chinese counterpart Xi Jinping. The White House has threatened to slap tariffs on $150 billion of Chinese imports in retaliation for alleged violation of intellectual-property rights, with Beijing pledging to strike back with barriers of its own.

Ross was part of a U.S. trade delegation that met May 3-4 in Beijing with senior Chinese officials led by Vice Premier Liu He, who is expected to continue discussions in Washington this week.