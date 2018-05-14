Nigerian Mines Minister Fayemi to Step Down by End of Month

Nigerian Mines Minister Kayode Fayemi said he plans to step down at the end of the month because he’s running in an election to become governor of Ekiti state in July.

Constitutionally, Fayemi said he has to resign 30 days before the election in the western state on July 14. He won the Ekiti gubernatorial primary for the ruling All People’s Congress on Saturday. He served as the state’s governor from 2010 to 2014 and was appointed to President Muhammadu Buhari’s cabinet the following year after losing a re-election bid.

— With assistance by Yinka Ibukun