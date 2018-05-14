Mueller Refutes Manafort’s Claim of Grand Jury Leaks by Government

Special Counsel Robert Mueller urged a federal judge to reject a request by Paul Manafort, the indicted former Trump campaign chairman, for a hearing to determine whether government officials improperly leaked secret grand-jury information to the news media.

U.S. prosecutors said in a filing on Monday that defense attorneys had failed to provide evidence that news reports about Mueller’s investigation of Manafort were based on matters before a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia, that indicted him in February on tax- and bank-fraud charges.

Manafort had asked the judge to identify and punish government officials who allegedly disclosed secret information that appeared in reports by the Associated Press, the New York Times, CNN, NBC News and BuzzFeed. Mueller, who is investigating Russian meddling in the 2016 election, called Manafort’s claims “speculative” and said Manafort had failed to meet the standard for a hearing.

“A pretrial hearing on alleged government leaks, which would itself generate publicity on the very matters that Manafort finds prejudicial, is unwarranted,” prosecutors said in the filing in federal court in Alexandria. In such a high-profile case, a hearing only “risks putting allegedly prejudicial stories back on the front page,” they wrote.

Rather, they said, the judge could carefully question potential jurors before the trial to eliminate any potential harm to Manafort.

Manafort had said that leakers subjected him to “a torrent of negative and apparently false press generated by numerous unlawful disclosures,” according to a May 1 filing. “These government-sourced disclosures have violated the Federal Rules of Criminal Procedure, internal government policies and procedures, federal statutes and Mr. Manafort’s constitutional rights.”

Manafort’s request that U.S. District Judge T.S. Ellis III hold a hearing comes as President Donald Trump, Republican leaders and conservative media have repeatedly criticized former FBI Director James Comey and his ex-deputy, Andrew McCabe, for leaks and their conduct during the Russia investigation. Ellis has scheduled a May 25 hearing to consider Manafort’s motions. Manafort’s trial is set for July 10.

Manafort, 69, also faces a federal indictment in Washington over allegations of money laundering and failing to register as a foreign agent for his political consulting in Ukraine.

The cases are U.S. v. Manafort, 18-cr-83, U.S. District Court, Eastern District of Virginia (Alexandria), and U.S. v. Manafort, 17-cr-201, U.S. District Court, District of Columbia (Washington).