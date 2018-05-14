MSCI Unveils Final List of China Stocks to Be Added to Indexes

MSCI Inc. released the list of 234 domestically listed Chinese companies that will be added to benchmark equity gauges from next month.

ICBC A and China Construction Bank were among the additions, MSCI said in a statement. Inclusion spread across two trading days in June and September, is expected to channel around $17 billion in passive funds into the world’s second-biggest equity market, the index compiler has previously estimated.

While Chinese stocks with New York and Hong Kong listings -- such as Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and Tencent Holdings Ltd. -- have long been on MSCI’s global gauges, international retirement plans, endowments and exchange-traded funds will be forced to buy the nation’s yuan-denominated shares for the first time. Still, the initial impact will be mild with the new additions squeezed into a 0.39 percent weighting on the MSCI Emerging Markets Index.

