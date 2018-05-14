Melania Trump Had Surgery to Treat Benign Kidney Condition, White House Says

First Lady Melania Trump underwent successful surgery to treat a kidney condition on Monday and is expected to remain in the hospital for the duration of the week, the White House said.

The first lady had “an embolization procedure” at Walter Reed National Military Medical Center in Bethesda, Maryland, to treat “a benign kidney condition,” the White House said in a statement. The statement didn’t otherwise describe her medical diagnosis.

Embolization is a common medical procedure used to control blood flow to treat a range of conditions, from uterine fibroids to deadly tumors. While it was first used in the kidneys in the 1970s for renal cancer, urologists now use it for a wide range of ailments including hard-to-control bleeding, infections, end-stage kidney disease and benign tumors.

The surgery was successful and there were no complications, the White House said.

"The First Lady looks forward to a full recovery so she can continue her work on behalf of children everywhere," spokeswoman Stephanie Grisham said in a statement.

President Donald Trump remained at the White House as his wife underwent the procedure. Trump spoke with the first lady before the surgery and spoke with the doctor afterward, a White House official said.

A White House spokeswoman declined to comment to questions about whether the surgery had been scheduled. President Barack Obama was hastily brought to Walter Reed in 2014 after doctors were alarmed by a persistent sore throat that was subsequently determined to be the result of acid reflux.

Numerous first ladies have undergone medical procedures while their husbands are in office, including the mastectomy procedures performed on Nancy Reagan and Betty Ford.

The surgery comes a week after Trump unveiled her "Be Best" childhood wellness program designed to combat bullying and promote the emotional well-being of children. Late last month she organized her first state dinner, welcoming French President Emmanuel Macron to the White House.

— With assistance by Michelle Cortez