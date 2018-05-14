JPMorgan Names Leung, Global Co-Head of Equities, as China CEO

JPMorgan Chase & Co., which is seeking to create a new securities venture in China, appointed co-head of global equities Mark Leung as chief executive officer for the country.

Leung will relinquish his global role and Jason Sippel will become sole head of the equities operation, the U.S.-based bank said in an emailed statement Monday. David Li, senior country officer for China, will also become a vice chairman of global banking.

“Our investment in China is a commitment to bring the full force of JPMorgan Chase and our resources to the country,” said CEO Jamie Dimon, chairman of JPMorgan Chase. “We will hire people, lend to businesses, support the development of markets and strengthen communities through philanthropic initiatives.”