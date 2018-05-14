Italy Populist Proposals Face Difficult Road Ahead, Analysts Say

While Italy’s populist duo nears the completion of a governing plan that includes a flat tax and guaranteed income for the poor, markets are taking the news in stride as investors and analysts say some of the parties’ proposed policies will likely encounter roadblocks.

The FTSE MIB Index was little changed on Monday and Italy’s 10-year government bond yields rose 3 basis points to 1.90 percent after the anti-establishment Five Star Movement’s leader Luigi Di Maio and his anti-immigrant League counterpart Matteo Salvini refined the last details of their “Contract for the Government of Change” Sunday.

The prospect of a tie-up between the two factions -- widely considered among the worst-case scenarios for markets before the March vote -- has in recent weeks fueled investor concerns that it could jeopardize state finances and slow the pace of growth in the euro zone’s third-biggest economy. Yet, banks including Natixis SA and Barclays Plc on Monday said there are no guarantees that measures like the tax reform and universal income will be implemented. That echoed calls made last week that a populist government will likely eventually water down plans for greater spending and any anti-euro rhetoric.

Appetite for higher-yielding debt and buying by the European Central Bank for its quantitative-easing program should continue to support Italian bonds, while stocks look cheap compared to earnings, some analysts said.

Below is a round-up of investor and analyst views of the impact of the potential tie-up.

NATIXIS

There are no guarantees that measures like the flat tax and universal citizen income would be eventually adopted; the costliest one, the flat tax, will likely face significant legal challenges

The negotiations may still fail; no certainty that the two parties will find an agreement on a “neutral” prime minister

Probability that the two parties form a government has increased from 30% to 60%

While there is room for continued repricing in the coming days and weeks in the case that a government between the Five Star and the League materializes, does not expect Italian yields to skyrocket

BARCLAYS

Unless properly backed by credible financial and economic measures, the proposed economic program would likely bring about “substantial fiscal slippage”

The likely quality and expected size of the offsetting measures mentioned do not look sufficient to counterbalance the estimated cost of the program

Some of the proposed changes may not be easy to implement; parliament support is unlikely to be strong enough to fully support such a potentially contentious government program

KEPLER CHEUVREUX

Broad agreement on program -- though there are still significant differences -- and on the prime minister, which “was not an easy issue to sort out;” seems that neither leader will be prime minister

First reactions to program point to significant impact on accounts (an impact on the deficit of up to 5% of GDP), which would make it difficult to implement

Details “so poor” it’s impossible to provide a proper forecast; notes such an aggressive plan will certainly be backed by measures to compensate the negative impact on the deficit

MEDIOBANCA

Notes President Sergio Mattarella indicated during the weekend that “he could not approve whatever Five Star/League may have approved”

While short-term it is positive that Italy avoids new elections that may arguably lead nowhere, proposals from new government will have to face the reality check of public finances and sustainability of the proposed measures

Maintains selective approach to the Italian market

MPPM EK

If the new prime minister is a newcomer without political experience, there is a risk Italy will not succeed in finding a path for necessary reforms, which might weigh both on the euro and equity markets

Expect investors to watch the situation in Italy closely and volume to remain muted for the time being

