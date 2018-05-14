Indonesian Stocks, Currency Drop After Fresh Bombing

Indonesia’s stocks and currency fell on Monday after a fresh explosion rocked the main police office at Surabaya, a city that was hit by a series of bombings a day earlier.

The Jakarta Composite Index fell as much as 1.7 percent and the rupiah retreated up to 0.3 percent to 13,993 to a dollar after the bomb exploded near the headquarters of Surabaya police at 8:50 a.m. local time, Frans Barung Mangera, a spokesman for East Java police, said in a televised address.

At least 14 people, including 6 suicide bombers were killed and dozens injured in three separate bombings at churches in Surabaya on Sunday, according to police. The Islamic State group claimed responsibility for the attack that was carried out by six members of a family, the Jakarta Post reported.

The bombings are certain to worsen market sentiment already hit by a selloff in the currency, bonds and stocks triggered by exit of foreign investors from emerging markets amid a rising dollar and U.S. Treasury. While the rupiah tumbled last week to the lowest since December 2015, the yield on benchmark 10-year rupiah bonds jumped to a 13-month high. Stocks rebounded 2.8 percent last week after hitting their lowest since June.

“The terror attacks will hamper the already fragile investment sentiment in Indonesia, and we are witnessing it right now,” said Taye Shim, head of research at PT Mirae Asset Sekuritas Indonesia. “Given the fragile sentiment, any negative developments will push investors out of the country.”

Indonesia has the world’s largest Muslim population and has been battling Islamic extremists since independence. Barely a week ago, the Islamic State group also claimed responsibility after six police officers and a prisoner were killed during a prison riot in the capital, Jakarta, local media reported.

