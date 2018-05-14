Germany Set for Slowdown

The German economy, along with many others, probably slipped into a lower gear at the start of 2018, with gross domestic product slowing to 0.4 percent, the least in more than a year, according to a Bloomberg survey of economists. The question is whether this is the start of a deeper downswing or just a move to a more sustainable rate after 2017’s surge. Investors don’t appear that optimistic -- the ZEW expectations index is at the lowest since 2012, and figures due Tuesday just after the GDP report are expected to show it stuck at that level in May.

— With assistance by Andre Tartar