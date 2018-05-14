Fed, ECB Interest Rates, U.S. Consumer, Global Outlook: Eco Day

markets
Fed, ECB Interest Rates, U.S. Consumer, Global Outlook: Eco DayBy
-
Watching U.S. retail sales, Nafta developments this week
-
ECB’s Villeroy strikes hawkish tone on rate-hike timeline
Good morning Americas. Here’s news from Bloomberg Economics to help get your Monday started:
- ECB policy maker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the first interest-rate increase in the euro area could come “some quarters, but not years” after the bond-buying program ends
- Meanwhile, the Federal Reserve is well into its hiking cycle and the fallout is being felt more abroad than at home
- Cleveland Fed President Loretta Mester told Bloomberg Television the U.S. outlook is positive and the central bank can stay on a “gradual upward path of interest rates”
- For more on the U.S. outlook, Tuesday’s retail-sales report will provide some insight into the consumer and how tax cuts and higher gasoline prices are affecting spending
- Sticking with the U.S., the clock is ticking on a new Nafta deal
- Elsewhere, there’s a lot of economic data in China coming up: here’s how to make sense of it all
- Morgan Stanley is upbeat on the global expansion, though the OECD’s leading indicators point to Europe as the weak link so far this year, with signs that growth is losing momentum
— With assistance by Zoe Schneeweiss
