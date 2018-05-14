ECB's Villeroy Sees Rate Hike ‘Quarters’ Not Years After QE End

European Central Bank policy maker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said the first interest-rate increase could come “some quarters, but not years” after policy makers end their bond-buying program.

The French central banker, speaking in Paris on Monday, dismissed concerns about the euro area’s first-quarter economic slowdown as temporary, signaling that the ECB is still likely to halt quantitative easing this year. He said inflation will resume its acceleration in coming months, with underlying price pressures set to strengthen despite fluctuations in energy prices.

“As far as the first rate hike is concerned, we could give additional guidance on its timing -- ‘well past’ meaning at least some quarters but not years -- and its contingency on the inflation outlook,” Villeroy said. “The time when our net asset purchases will end is approaching -- and as I already said, whether it will be in September or in December is not a deep existential question.”

The euro rose as he spoke, trading up 0.3 percent at $1.1975 at 9:28 a.m. Paris time.

ECB policy makers have yet to formally discuss the future of their QE program. Purchases are currently scheduled to run until at least September, totaling more than 2.5 trillion euros ($3 trillion), and officials expect interest rates to stay at current record lows until “well past” the end of net buying. Maturing debt will be reinvested.

The slow progress toward ending stimulus largely reflects muted consumer-price growth -- a phenomenon that much of the industrialized world is experiencing. Speaking at the same event in Paris, Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland President Loretta Mester said it was too soon to declare the U.S. central bank has reached its inflation goal “on a sustained basis.”